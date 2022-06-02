Belton, Tx (FOX44) – Twenty-year-old John Ryan Osborn has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the murder of a 15-year-old boy in Belton.

Osborn had been is accused of shooting and killing Joshua Reyner January 2, 2020.

Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said he had pled guilty on a previous date to murder.

Garza said there had been no plea recommendation, and therefore the court had the full range of punishment open, a range of from 5 years to life in prison.

After a full day of sentencing hearing in which law enforcement, those supporting the victim, and those supporting the defendant testified, the State asked for a life sentence, while the defense team asked for a “just sentence.”

The court then returned the 20-year sentence.

The original arrest affidavit stated that on January 2, 2020 Belton police had been dispatched to the 1600 block of South Wall Street and on arrival found a man attempting to perform CPR on a juvenile later identified as Joshua Reyner.

EMS personnel found what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the victim’s shoulder near his back.

He was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

The man found with the victim said he believed Reyner had been outside, then ran in yelling for help.

In the course of the investigation, officers searched the victim’s cell phone and found a conversation on social media that indicated Reyner had been offering to sell marijuana to someone, with more conversations leading up to a meeting outside the home where the shooting occurred.

The affidavit stated that a witness said that he drove Osborn to the location that had been agreed upon and that a person had come to the vehicle and pulled out “weed”.

The affidavit quoted the witness as saying he saw Osborn grab the “weed” from the person who then grabbed Osborn.

The witness said he put the vehicle in “drive” and heard two gunshots, saying he realized that Osborn had pulled out a firearm and shot it.

Police later recovered a firearm from a third person who said Osborn had given it to him to dispose of it.

Osborn had been in the Bell County Jail since being arrested January 10, 2020.