Temple, Tx (FOX 44) – Temple Police have arrested two Temple women on robbery charges with two others facing theft charges after mace was used against a store employee.

A Temple PD spokesperson said the incident occurred shortly before noon on Thursday at a retail store in the 500 block of West Adams Avenue. Officers were told four women in their late teens entered the store and took some beauty products. The store manager said that when she tried to stop them, she was sprayed with mace and the women fled.

A short time later, officers were called to another location in the 2300 block of West Adams Avenue for a disturbance involving four women that police say were the same women from the robbery call. With a description of a vehicle believed to have been involved, officers were able to stop the suspects at a third location. 18-year-old Heavyn Aamani Ahriyon Harris, of Temple, and 19-year-old Jamia Latriece McDade, of Temple, were both arrested on robbery charges.

Heavyn Aamani Ahriyon Harris. Jamia Latriece McDade.

Both women remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday, with Harris’ bond set at $75,000 and McDade’s bond set at $100,000. Two other women in the car at the time of the arrest were issued citations for theft.