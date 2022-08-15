BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Two arrests have been made in an online sting in Bell County.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release on Monday afternoon that its Criminal Investigation Bureau conducted an operation from August 1 through August 4. This investigation was aimed to seek and identify individuals attempting to meet with minors and engage in sexual conduct using social media.

During this operation, investigators posed as a juvenile under the age of 17. Two men were arrested in Belton upon their arrival at a designated meeting point with the “decoy”. The two arrested have been identified as 26-year-old Luis Adrien Cristobol-Jimenez, of Pflugerville, and 25-year-old Paul Cuellar, Jr., of Temple.



Luis Adrien Cristobol-Jimenez (left) and Paul Cuellar, Jr. (right). (Courtesy: Bell County Sheriff’s Department)

Jimenez and Cuellar are both charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor. Jimenez has an additional charge of Immigration Hold. According to the Bell County Jail, the bond for Jimenez is set at $75,000.