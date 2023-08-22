Harker Heights (FOX 44/KWKT) — Harker Heights Police are investigating a possible kidnapping that took place early Tuesday morning.

A woman told police that her roommate had texted her, saying someone had kidnapped her and she feared for her life. Police have identified the victim as a 31-year-old woman. FOX 44 News has decided not to release her name.

With the help of Round Rock Police, officers found her around 7:16 a.m. and took her to a hospital for injuries sustained during the incident.

Officers also arrested two men in connection with the kidnapping. They believe this is an isolated incident concerning a previous relationship.

DPS, Bell County Sheriff’s Office, Austin Police, Georgetown Police, and others helped in the search and recovery of the woman.

This is a developing situation and FOX 44 News will bring you more information as it becomes available.