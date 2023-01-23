Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Two men have been arrested in connection with a Friday night drive-by shooting incident in Killeen.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers were sent to the 200 block of Evergreen Drive at 10:08 p.m. Friday on a shots fired disturbance. When the officers got there, they were told that a woman was inside her home when she heard a vehicle drive-by, then heard two gunshots.

When the woman went outside, she saw a blue car going west on Evergreen Drive – from Florence Road. As the car continued to travel, two more gunshots were fired toward the residence across the street – with the car then crashing into a parked vehicle. Two men were then seen running away.

While the officers were still on the scene, a man later identified as 19-year-old Kanterrius Javon Johnson returned to the scene and told the officers that the car was his – saying that he and another man were in the car when the occupants of another vehicle started shooting at them.

Kanterius Javon Johnson.

Johnson claimed that when he turned to look at where the shots were coming from, he crashed into the parked vehicle. He said that he and the other man, who he identified as 17-year-old Tyshawn Lamar Degrate, got out and fled.

As police continued their investigation, what they learned led them to believe that there had not been another vehicle – and that the shots fired toward the house on Evergreen Drive came from the car that Johnson said was his. Johnson was arrested at the scene and taken to the Killeen City Jail.

Degrate was later found at a home in the 600 block of Hallmark Avenue, and was arrested on an unrelated outstanding warrant before being taken to the Killeen City Jail.

Tyshawn Lamar Degrate.

Both were later charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and transferred to the Bell County Jail. Bond was set at $260,000 for Degrate on this charge and the separate assault charge. Bond for Johnson was set at $250,000.