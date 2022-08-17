TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The man and woman arrested in the armed robbery at Academy Sports + Outdoors have been identified.

The Temple Police Department has confirmed to FOX 44 News that they arrested 20-year-old Abraham Raheen Grant and 23-year-old Precious Chambers in this case.

Officers were dispatched at 9:08 p.m. Tuesday to the 1400 block of Marlandwood Road in response to the robbery. Grant and a Chambers pointed a gun at a customer in a parking and took off with the customer’s belongings.

The suspects then drove off to the 1400 block of Canyon Creek Drive. Through the investigation, including video surveillance and witness testimony, officers were able to find the suspects’ vehicle, which had the victim’s possessions inside.

Officers performed a traffic stop on the vehicle at around 9:20 p.m., and Grant and Chambers were both arrested without incident.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.