BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Two children have died in a Bell County crash.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded at approximately 6:08 p.m. Thursday to a report of a major crash at the Venable Village west of Killeen. A 2004 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by a 17-year-old man from Killeen was traveling westbound on Business 190 – while a 2020 Chevrolet Sonic passenger car driven by a 35-year-old woman from Killeen was traveling eastbound on Business 190.

A 2017 Ford F-350 pickup truck driven by a 42-year-old man from Kempner was traveling eastbound behind the Chevrolet Sonic. Troopers say that for reasons unknown, the pickup made a u-turn in the path of the Sonic and collided with both the Sonic and the F-350.

The drivers of the 2004 Chevrolet and the 2020 Chevrolet Sonic were transported for serious injuries. It is unknown if the driver of the F-350 sustained any injuries.

DPS says that two passengers in the Sonic were killed as a result of the crash. A ten-year-old boy, along with an eight-year-old boy were pronounced dead.

This investigation is still active and open. Next of kin have been notified.