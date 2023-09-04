BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The two deceased victims in the fatal Bell County pickup truck crash have been identified.

The Texas Department of Public Safety was notified of a fatal crash on Cowan Road in Bell County at approximately 2 a.m. Monday. Troopers arrived on scene and discovered a white Dodge pickup truck on its side, with the passenger side up.

DPS says the investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling westbound on Cowan Road, and was approaching a slight bend in the roadway. The driver was going at an unsafe speed.

Open and closed alcoholic containers were seen in the vehicle. Both the front passenger and rear passenger were hanging out of the windows when the driver lost control of the vehicle. Both passengers were pronounced dead at 2:13 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Keith Reed.

On Monday afternoon, Texas DPS identified the deceased as Hannah Elizabeth Brown and Megan Ja Nell Fink-Maxwell. Neither of them were wearing seatbelts.

DPS also said the driver was not wearing a seat belt, and had been drinking. The driver received a bump on her head, but she was treated and released from Baylor Scott & White in Temple. A third passenger was wearing a seat belt and sitting in the backseat. She had also been drinking. The third passenger was treated at Scott & White, and was released.

A DPS Trooper responded to Scott & White, where a blood search warrant was created and executed. Autopsies were ordered on both of the deceased. Blood and medical reports are pending.

This investigation is active and open.