TROY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Texas Department of Public Safety has released new information concerning a multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday evening resulting in two deaths and several injuries.

A Temple Fire & Rescue spokesperson confirmed to FOX 44 News on Thursday morning that crews were dispatched at approximately 6:25 p.m. Wednesday to the area of the Love’s Truck Stop in Troy, on northbound Interstate 35.

An initial report said between four and five vehicles were involved in the crash – with multiple extrications and multiple injuries reported.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said Thursday morning that multiple cars were stopped due to heavy holiday rush traffic. A 2017 Nissan Titan pickup truck, operated by a 23-year-old man from, Southlake, Texas, failed to control speed and collided with a 2018 Mitsubishi SUV. The Mitsubishi was occupied by a man driving, a woman in the front passenger seat passenger, an eight-year-old and 13-year-old rear seat passengers.

The Mitsubishi then collided with a 2016 Ford F-150 pick-up truck operated by a 32-year-old woman from Buckholts, Texas. Also, in the Ford pickup was a 30-year-old man, a four-year-old girl, and a three-year-old boy.

Sgt. Washko says the collision caused the Ford pickup to collide with a 2015 Ford Versa passenger car, driven by a 25-year-old woman from Cedar Park, Texas. The Ford then crashed into a 2018 Nissan Altima passenger car, driven by a 25-year-old man from Ft. Mitchell, Alabama. The Nissan also was occupied by a 23-year-old man from Killeen.

Sgt. Washko says that as a result of the collision, a 13-year-old boy and an eight-year-old boy – both from Uvalde, Texas – died on scene and were pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Theodore R. Duffield. Next of kin have been notified. There were earlier reports that three people have died in this crash. This has now been corrected to two.

Temple Fire & Rescue also told FOX 44 that approximately eleven people were transported to area hospitals – three people were transported by helicopter and eight people were transported by ambulance.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.