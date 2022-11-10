HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – Two adults and two dogs are safe after a fire in a Harker Heights mobile home park.

The Harker Heights Fire Department was dispatched at 2:03 p.m. Wednesday for a reported structure fire at 810 S Amy Lane #18. The department responded along with the Killeen Fire Department.

The first units that arrived on scene found moderate smoke and flames appearing from the front side of the structure. The fire was extinguished within three minutes of arrival, and moderate damage was retained to the living room.

Two adults were displaced by the fire, and two dogs were rescued. Aid was rendered to the dogs, and they were turned over to animal control. The local American Red Cross is aiding the displaced adults. No injuries were sustained by either the occupants or firefighters on scene.

Fire investigators were called to the scene to complete a thorough investigation. The fire was ruled accidental.