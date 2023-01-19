HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – Two people have been displaced in a mobile home fire in Harker Heights.

The Harker Heights Fire Department was dispatched at 10:22 p.m. Wednesday for a reported structure fire at 1110 Indian Trail. The Killeen Fire Department also responded to the scene.

A single-wide mobile home with discovered to have heavy amounts of smoke and flames appearing from the front of it. The fire was extinguished within 15 minutes of arrival, and heavy damage was noted throughout the structure.

Two adults were displaced by the fire. No injuries were sustained by either the occupants or firefighters on scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and is currently under investigation by the Harker Heights Fire Marshal’s Office.