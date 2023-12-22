TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Two people were evacuated from a Temple home during a structure fire.

Temple Fire & Rescue responded to a fire located at 12 East Avenue F on Thursday. Firefighters

arrived to find a single-story residential structure with heavy smoke and fire coming from

the back.

Firefighters helped two residents evacuate the home and started fire extinguishment efforts. One resident was treated for smoke inhalation. No injuries have been reported.

Temple Fire & Rescue responded with eleven units and 28 personnel, including fire investigation personnel. The call was dispatched at 9:07 a.m., and the first Temple fire unit arrived at 9:11 a.m. The fire was reported under control at 9:38 a.m.

Temple Fire & Rescue investigators ruled the fire as undetermined and will continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

Temple EMS was on scene and assisted with the treatment and evaluation of the evacuated residents. Temple Police also responded and assisted with traffic and scene control.