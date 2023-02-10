Harker Heights, Tx (FOX44) – When Harker Heights Police responded to a reported disturbance with a stabbing, they found two men down – with both going to the hospital.

The 9-1-1 call came at 8:13 a.m. Thursday, with officers responding to the 600 block of Indian Trail Drive near H-E-B. Officers were told there was a man down on the ground near some white work trucks or vans.

When officers arrived, they found a 62-year-old man lying on the ground. In another location nearby, a 30-year-old man was holding his stomach area – where he was stabbed.

Police reported their preliminary investigation suggested that the men were involved in some kind of argument resulting in the 30-year-old being stabbed, after which the older man was thrown to the ground and punched several times.

Police reported that both men suffered serious injuries, and both were transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple. Police said that as of Friday, no one was in custody and that the investigation remained open.