KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Two people are in the hospital after a crash involving a police cruiser in Killeen.

Police say the two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of W.S. Young Drive and Poage Avenue late Wednesday night. Two people have been transported to local hospitals in critical condition.

Both northbound and southbound lanes on W.S. Young Drive, between Pebbles Drive and Duncan Avenue, will remain closed for several hours. Travelers are encouraged to seek alternate driving routes.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.