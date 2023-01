KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Two people are in the hospital after a multi-vehicle accident in Killeen.

Killeen Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez tells FOX 44 News the accident took place on Clear Creek Road, near the intersection with Elms Road, on Tuesday afternoon. At least two victims have been confirmed.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.