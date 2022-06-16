TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured two victims.

At around 6:15 p.m., Temple police officers responded to a report of a drive-by shooting in the 1700 block of E. Adams Ave.

Upon arrival, officers found two male victims with gunshot wounds and multiple shell casings in the area. Both victims were transported to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect was reportedly driving in a grey vehicle heading westbound on E. Adams Ave.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information can call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.