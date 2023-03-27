Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Killeen Police report two incidents in which reckless driving by operators of off-road vehicles led to road blockages. The blockages each resulted in an arrest, with many of the participants getting away.

Killeen PD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said the first was reported at 10:48 a.m. Sunday in the area of the 2800 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard. Officers received reports of multiple operators of All Terrain Vehicles and dirt bikes driving recklessly.

As officers arrived, they noted on man operating a four-wheeler in the area of Hillside Avenue and Stetson “popping a wheelie.” Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fled and took evasive action.

Officers were able to later find the suspect and take him into custody. He was also found to be in possession of a handgun. 24-year-old Joe Eric Guerrero, who listed a San Antonio address, was taken into custody on third-degree felony charges and of unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Joe Erik Guerrero.

Later, at 3:53 p.m., Killeen Police received multiple calls concerning off-road vehicles – including motorcycles and ATVs – driving in a reckless manner. As officers checked the area, they spotted eight people on dirt bikes at Fort Hood Street and Elms Road.

Once again, those involved scattered – but one of the riders crashed while trying to flee. Officers were able to take him into custody before he was able to flee again. He was also found to be in possession of a handgun.

Police arrested 23-year-old Josue Antonio Camps, of Killeen. He was taken to the Bell County Jail on charges of reckless driving, obstructing a roadway, unlawfully carrying a weapon and was being screened for another third-degree felony charge.