Belton, Tx (FOX44) – A Bell County Grand Jury has indicted two men on murder charges in the April 8 shooting death of 18 year old Va’Quintin Carmon Maestre. The victim was found shot in a parking lot in the 800 block of Atlas Avenue in Killeen early on that Saturday morning.

31-year-old Jarkell Jamal Dean was arrested locally on the day after the shooting, and has remained in the Bell County Jail in lieu of $700,000 bond since his arrest. 29-year-old Willie Dean was found and arrested in Greenville, Mississippi, and was later brought back to face charges. He has remained in the Bell County Jail, with his bond set at $1 million.

Jarkell Jamal Dean. Willie Dean.

This was the first homicide case of the year for Killeen Police.