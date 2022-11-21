TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department says two people were injured in an early morning crash – with one person receiving serious injuries.

Officers were dispatched at 3:07 a.m. Monday to investigate a rollover crash at the intersection of Southeast H. K. Dodgen Loop and Case Road. Both victims have been transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital.

Police say Case Road is closed. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

This case is under investigation. If you have information, you can can call Temple PD at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.