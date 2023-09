Belton, Tx (FOX44)- The Department of Public Safety reported two people were killed in a Monday morning crash in Bell County.

Sgt Bryan Washko said the crash occurred at the intersection of FM 439 and FM 93 between Belton and Nolanville about 6:30 Monday morning.

Considerable traffic delays on those two highways were being experienced.

Further details of the crash and victim identities were not immediately available with Fox 44 to have more information as it develops.