Killeen (FOX 44/KWKT) — Killeen Police Officers are investigating a deadly double shooting that took place around 1:34 p.m. Friday. It started as a domestic disturbance call in the 2300 block of Basalt Drive.

Officers say they found a man walking away from the home when they first arrived at the scene. Inside, they heard women screaming inside.

Police say two women had gunshots wounds, so officers took the man into custody. An ambulance took one woman to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical center and the other to Advent Health.

Both women were in critical condition, but died from their injuries. Their names are not being released until their family can be notified.

This is a developing situation and FOX 44 News will bring you more information as it becomes available.