Killeen (FOX 44/KWKT) — Killeen Police Officers are investigating a double shooting that ended the lives of two men.

Officers found the bodies of a 29-year-old man and a 19-year-old-man in the 1800 block of Gaynor Drive around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The bodies were inside a vehicle, with at least one gunshot wound each.

Justice of the Peace Nicola James pronounced the men deceased and ordered autopsies. The Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas will perform the autopsies.

Killeen Detectives believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the community.

If you know anything about this deadly shooting, please call the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8830. You can also contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477.

