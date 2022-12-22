KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Two men have been shot in an aggravated assault, according to Killeen Police.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 9:41 p.m. Wednesday to the 500 block of Lisa Lane in reference to a 9-1-1 call for shots fired. They arrived on scene and found a vehicle that crashed into a fence, and the vehicle appeared to have been shot several times. The vehicle was occupied by three men, and two of them had gunshot wounds.

Killeen Fire Department EMS arrived on scene and provided medical assistance. One gunshot victim was transported by ambulance to Baylor Scott and White hospital in Temple and is currently in stable condition. The second gunshot victim was transported by helicopter to Baylor Scott and White hospital, and is currently in critical condition. The suspect vehicle, a red in color SUV/cross-over type vehicle, was last seen fleeing westbound on Atkinson Avenue. No arrests have been made.

If you have seen anything or have any information about this crime, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.