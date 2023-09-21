Harker Heights, Tx (FOX 44) – A Bell County Grand Jury has returned indictments on charges of aggravated kidnapping against two men accused in the forceful abduction of a woman in Harker Heights.

Phillip Kwon, of Killeen, and Matthew John Dillard, of Harker Heights, have remained in the Bell County Jail since their arrests in August.

Matthew Dillard. Phillip Kwon.

A woman told police that her roommate texted her, saying someone had kidnapped her, and she feared for her life. Police have identified the victim as a 31-year-old woman. FOX 44 News has decided not to release her name.

With the help of Round Rock Police, officers found her and took her to a hospital for injuries sustained during the incident.

Officers also arrested Kwon and Dillard in connection with the kidnapping. Police said at the time they believed this was an isolated incident concerning a previous relationship.

Kwon has remained jailed with a bond of $400,000, and Dillard with a bond of $200,000.