Temple (FOX 44/KWKT) — Temple Fire and Rescue battled a house fire Wednesday evening in the 3300 block of Meadow Oaks Drive. The firefighters received a call about a house fire at 7:09 p.m.

When they arrived, firefighters saw flames and smoke coming from the house’s windows. They brought the fire under control within thirty minutes.

Crews say there were two people in the house when the fire started, but they were able to escape without injury. A third person arrived at the house right after the fire crews. All three will need emergency shelter because of the fire.

9 units and 20 fire personnel responded to the 2-Alarm fire. Temple Police and Temple EMS also responded.

The cause of the fire and the damage estimate is still being determined. Temple Fire & Rescue is asking people to avoid the area because roads remain closed Wednesday evening.