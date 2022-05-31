HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – A shooting in Harker Heights sends two teenagers to the hospital.

Police officers responded at approximately 1:37 a.m. Monday to the 700 block of Edwards Drive in reference to a shooting. There were several callers reporting a disturbance involving gunshots in the parking lot.

Officers were later notified of two gunshot victims at the Seton Hospital in Harker Heights. A 19-year-old man was treated for his gunshot wound and was subsequently released from the hospital. The other 17-year-old man was transported by helicopter to another area hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Detectives with the Harker Heights Criminal Investigations Division are asking anyone with any information regarding this offense to contact the Harker Heights Police Department at (254) 953-5400, option # 1.

This investigation is ongoing.