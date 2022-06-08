KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Two people have been wounded in a Killeen shooting.

Police officers were dispatched to the 4500 block of Donegal Bay Court at approximately 4:56 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a 9-1-1 call about a shooting victim. When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was immediately transported to Baylor Scott & White in critical condition.

Officers also found an unconscious man suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics arrived and said the man had no signs of life.

This investigation is ongoing. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.