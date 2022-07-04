(FOX 44) – Starting Tuesday night, a Texas Department of Transportation contractor will start switching traffic along Loop 121 – within the limits of the Loop 121 widening project.

Traffic switch operations will occur at night, and will be active from Tuesday night through Friday morning – from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. each night. There will be various lane closures required to complete the traffic switch. No full road closures will be performed for these operations.

There will be traffic control in place each night, with law enforcement present to assist with operations. Travelers should expect delays in the area.

This work comes as part of TxDOT’s ongoing project to widen Loop 121 from W Avenue O to Sparta Road to a four-lane divided highway, add shared-use paths and sidewalks, and to add a two-way left turn lane from Sparta Road to FM-439.

TxDOT encourages travelers to slow down, pay attention and to eliminate all distraction while driving through the work zone.