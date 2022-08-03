BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor is welcoming students back to campus for the next school year.

More than 730 students started moving into their on-campus dorms and apartments on Wednesday morning. Over 300 UMHB faculty, staff, and students volunteered their time on Move-In Day.

Move-In Day kicks-off Welcome Week, which lasts until this Sunday. This event is where students’ journey at UMHB officially begins, and is designed to help students feel at home before starting classes on Monday, August 8.

The complete Welcome Week schedule can be found here.