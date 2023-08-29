KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will conduct an Unaccompanied Burial for U.S. Army Veteran Private First Class (PFC) James W. Copeland.

The event will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday at 11463 TX-195 in Killeen.

PFC Copeland was born on July 2, 1956, and served from April 1978 to July 1980, according to the Texas General Land Office. He is not expected to have any next-of-kin attend his burial. Members of the Killeen community are encouraged to attend.

PFC Copeland will receive military honors. If no next-of-kin is present at the burial, a Veterans Land Board Representative will accept the United States flag on his behalf.