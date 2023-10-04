KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will be conducting an unaccompanied veteran burial for U.S. Army Corporal Mirl Duane Forrest.

The event will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday at 11463 TX-195. Corporal Forrest was born on April 3, 1937, and served from September 1954 to October 1963. He is not expected to have any next-of-kin attend his burial.

The Texas General Land Office would like the Central Texas community to spread the word and ensure that Corporal Forrest is not buried alone. The public is encouraged to attend.

Corporal Forrest will receive military honors. If no next-of-kin is present at the burial, a Veterans Land Board Representative will accept the United States flag on his behalf.

The Texas Veterans Land Board says it works with local communities and fellow Veterans service organizations to ensure no veteran is ever left behind.