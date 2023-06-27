KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will conduct an Unaccompanied Veteran Burial for U.S. Army Veteran Private First Class (PFC) James Earl Pickens.

The event will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday at 11463 TX-195 in Killeen. According to the Texas Veterans Land Board, PFC Pickens was born on July 27, 1960, and served from August 1978 to August 1981.

PFC Pickens is not expected to have any next-of-kin attend his burial. Members of the Killeen community are encouraged to attend.

PFC Pickens will receive military honors, according to the Texas Veterans Land Board. If no next-of-kin is present at the burial, a Veterans Land Board Representative will accept the United States flag on his behalf.