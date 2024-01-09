KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will conduct an Unaccompanied Veteran Burial for U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Staff Sergeant (SSGT) Darrell D. Collins at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The Texas Veterans Land Board says SSGT Collins was born on June 16, 1968, and served from February 1989 to April 2005. SSGT Collins received the National Defense Service Medal, Southwest Asia Medal, Kuwait Liberation Medal and the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal for his service to our nation.

SSGT Collins is not expected to have any next-of-kin attend his burial. The Central Texas community is urged to help spread the word and ensure that this U.S. Marine Veteran is not buried alone. Members of the Killeen community are encouraged to attend this event.

The Texas Veterans Land Board says SSGT Collins will receive military honors. If no next-of-kin is present at the burial, a Veterans Land Board Representative will accept the United States flag on his behalf.