KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will conduct an unaccompanied veteran burial for a U.S. Navy Veteran on Thursday morning.

According to the Texas General Land Office, Reginald A. Cooper served from July 1973 to July 1974. He received the the National Defense Service Medal for his service to the nation.

Cooper is not expected to have any next-of-kin attend his burial. Members of the Killeen community are encouraged to attend the service at 11463 TX-195 in Killeen at 11 a.m.

The Texas General Land Office says Cooper will receive military honors. If no next-of-kin is in attendance at the burial, a Veterans Land Board Representative will accept the United States flag on Cooper’s behalf.