KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will conduct an unaccompanied veteran burial for U.S. Navy Veteran Richard James Betti on Wednesday.

The event will take place at 11 a.m. at 11463 TX-195, according to the Texas General Land Office. Betti was born on June 26, 1953, and served from August 1972 to May 1974. He received the National Defense Service Medal.

Betti is not expected to have any next-of-kin attend his burial. Members of the Killeen community are encouraged to attend.

Betti will receive military honors. If no next-of-kin is in attendance at the burial, a Veterans Land Board Representative will accept the United States flag on his behalf.