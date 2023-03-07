KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will conduct an Unaccompanied Veteran Burial for U.S. Navy Seaman Apprentice James E. Bridgford.

The event will take place at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday. Seaman Apprentice Bridgford was born on April 15, 1949, and served from December 1966 to April 1970. He received the National Defense Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal with one Bronze Star.

Seaman Apprentice Bridgford is not expected to have any next-of-kin attend his burial. Members of the Killeen community are encouraged to attend and make sure that this U.S. Navy Veteran is not buried alone.

Seaman Apprentice Bridgford will receive military honors. If no next-of-kin is present at the burial, a Veterans Land Board Representative will accept the United States flag on his behalf.

The Texas Veterans Land Board works with the local communities and fellow Veterans service organizations to ensure that no Veteran is ever left behind.