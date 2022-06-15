KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen will conduct an Unaccompanied Veteran Burial on Thursday morning.

The Burial will be for U.S. Navy Veteran Petty Officer Third-Class (PO3) Howard Lee Iorge, of Cedar Park. The event will take place at 11:00 a.m.

PO3 Iorge was born on April 5, 1946, and served from April 1963 to March 1967. He is not expected to have any next-of-kin attend his burial. The Central Texas community is encouraged to spread the word and ensure PO3 Iorge is not buried alone.

PO3 Iorge will receive military honors. If no next-of-kin is present at the burial, a Veterans Land Board Representative will accept the United States flag on his behalf.