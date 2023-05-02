KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Unaccompanied veteran burials will be held at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the Texas General Land Office, the burials will be for U.S. Army Veteran Roy Garvin Mize, Jr., U.S. Navy Veteran David Aaron Mitschelen and U.S. Navy Veteran Jack Dewain Fay.

PFC Mize was born on December 20, 1945, and served from May 1966 to July 1968. He received the Vietnam Service Medal with two bronze Service Stars – as well as the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.

PO3 Mitschelen was born on May 31, 1947, and served from June 1965 to June 1969. He received the Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and National Defense Service Medal.

HT3 Fay was born on July 14, 1950, and served from March 1969 to January 1973. He received the National Defense Service Medal.

The Texas General Land Office says these veterans are not expected to have any next-of-kin in attendance at their burials. Members of the Killeen community are encouraged to attend.

The veterans will receive military honors. If no next-of-kin is present at the burials, a Veterans Land Board Representative will accept the United States flag on their behalves.

The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery is located at 11463 TX-195 in Killeen.