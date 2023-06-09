Temple, Tx (FOX44) – United Way of Central Texas is teaming up with the community to conduct a fan drive.

They are collecting new fans or monetary donations towards the purchase of fans. Fans or monetary donations can be dropped off at the United Way of Central Texas` building, 4 N 3rd Street, Temple, Texas. Donations can be made online here or mailed to United Way.

The purpose of the fan drive is to help the elderly, those without air conditioning or with medical conditions, stay cool and comfortable during the hot summer months. Some recipients are on fixed incomes and rely solely on the fans to keep them comfortable.

“We felt like this was a great way to give back to the community and make an immediate impact in homes,” said Veshell Greene, VP of Resource Development with United Way of Central Texas. The goal is to collect 100 fans. “We collected 78 fans last year,” Greene said.

Fans help keep homes cool by making the air feel 10 degrees cooler, and they allow customers to remain comfortable at a higher thermostat setting.

For more information, please call the United Way of Central Texas office at (254) 778-8616.