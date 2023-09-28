TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The United Way of Central Texas (UWCT) called on community leaders to take action at its Campaign Kickoff and Leadership Breakfast on Thursday morning.

The event took place at the Hilton Garden Inn-Temple, located at 1749 Scott Boulevard. Event organizers say that United Way is calling on community leaders to actively participate and encourage the UWCT campaign and the programs it funds.

CEO Stephanie O’Banion says the organization believes that everyone in Central Texas deserves opportunities to have a good life – such as a quality education leading to a stable job, enough income to independently support a family and good health.

The United Way of Central Texas Campaign Kickoff and Leadership Breakfast is sponsored by Brockway, Gersbach, Franklin and Niemeier, P.C. in Temple and H-E-B Plus.