TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The parking lot closure in Temple’s 1st Street Underground Project will extend to W. Avenue A on Friday for sawcut work.

This temporary closure will reopen at 5:00 p.m. later that day. Detours will be implemented in the area as needed. Drivers should use caution and pay attention to all traffic control devices.

Additional closures, starting in the alley south of Avenue A, are scheduled for next week.

The project originally started on Monday, May 23, with a duration of four months. Crews removed the overhead power lines found in the alley adjacent to the parking lot on 1st Street and buried new power lines underground from Avenue B to the alley between the ExtraCo building and Texell Credit Union. This work is moving from south to north as the job progresses.

During construction, there is limited-to-no access to the alley between 1st Street and Main Street, from north of Avenue A to Avenue B.