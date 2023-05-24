Temple (FOX 44/KWKT) — Temple Police Officers say a vehicle ran into the Primrose School of Temple Wednesday afternoon. Temple Fire & Rescue went to 6708 W. Adams Ave. around 3:43 p.m.

When they got there, they found one school staff member had received minor injuries and gone to the hospital for further evaluation. The driver of the vehicle and children inside the school were not hurt.

According to pictures from the scene, the collision caused a wall to break and tore off some of the building’s brick façade.

No word yet on what caused the crash or if there will be criminal charges filed.