TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Temple shooting results in damage to a vehicle.

Temple Police officers responded around 10:07 p.m. Thursday to a call of shots fired in the 100 block of W. Victory Avenue. When officers arrived, they discovered a vehicle was shot multiple times – with witnesses saying that they saw a white car speeding away.

No injuries have been reported. No suspects have been identified.

This case is under investigation. If you have any information, you can contact the Temple

Police Department at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-

8477.