TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Catholic Charities of Central Texas (CCCTX) and the Department of Veterans Affairs in Temple will be hosting an event in honor of Veterans Day.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Department of VA’s Community Living Center, located at 1901 Veterans Memorial Drive. Cards hand-made by children from the St. Joseph Catholic Academy will be presented to the veterans to thank them and to recognize their service.

CCCTX will also be distributing goodie bags and hygiene kits – including soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant and other personal hygiene items donated by the community. Staff from Catholic Charities and volunteers from Texas A&M University – Central Texas’s Department of Nursing will be present to help honor veterans.

CCCTX says the St. Michael’s Veteran Services Program supports veterans and their dependents with services – including emergency financial assistance, crisis intervention, rapid rehousing, family-based case management and community reintegration. The organization also connects veterans with other resources across Central Texas.

For more information about Catholic Charities of Central Texas, you can visit www.ccctx.org.