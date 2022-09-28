BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: One person has died in a Belton crash involving a motorcycle, truck tractor semi-trailer, and a large truck.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to the crash at approximately 6:04 a.m. Tuesday. The accident occurred at Mile Marker #294 on Interstate 35. A Suzuki GSXR 750 motorcycle – operated by 27-year-old Benjamin Jaquez Strickland, of Temple – was traveling southbound in the right lane of I-35 at a high rate of speed.

An investigating Trooper says Strickland was approaching the back of two trucks next to each other – a 2018 Peterbilt truck tractor towing semi-trailer was in the center lane, and a 2015 Kenworth three axle straight truck was in the right lane. Strickland drove his motorcycle between the two trucks, splitting the lanes.

Strickland struck the left side of the straight truck, veered into the rear tandem of the truck tractor’s trailer axles, and struck the outside tire of the fifth axle. Strickland was thrown from the motorcycle, and was run over by the rear tandem axle of the straight truck. He died on the scene.

Strickland was pronounced dead on scene by Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman at 8:15 a.m. Next of kin have been notified. Texas DPS says this crash investigation is still open.

This accident resulted in the southbound lanes of I-35 being shut down, causing delays in traffic. School buses driving to any Belton Independent School District south campuses were delayed in their commute. For more information, you can view our previous story here.