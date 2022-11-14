KiILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A 34-year-old man has become the 19th murder victim for the City of Killeen in 2022.

Killeen Police officers were dispatched to a 9-1-1 call at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting victim in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers started to perform life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.

The victim, identified as Stepheno Rashad Gibson, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at 5:15 p.m.

No arrests have been made in this case. If you have any information about this murder, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.