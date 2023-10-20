KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Two of the victims involved in a Killeen crash on Friday, October 13 need your help on their road to recovery.

According to a GoFundMe fundraiser organized by Megan Brown, her husband and her daughter Annaliese were involved in the accident. Megan says the two are still in the hospital.

Annaliese is in the ICU due to a DAI brain injury. Megan says her husband was crushed in the car, and is had surgery on his left femur. He is also recovering from a bruised and collapsed lung, plus a few broken sternums. He still needs to have reconstructive hand surgery, in addition to right ankle and shin surgery.

Megan is asking the community for financial help to cover bills, transportation and medical expenses – as the family is currently out of work. The family has raised over $2,000 of the $15,000 goal.

The Killeen Police Department was originally dispatched to the scene around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, October 13. A blue Dodge Charger going east on E. Stan Schlueter Loop approached Trimmier Road, left the inside lane and hit another car in the outside lane.

The Charger kept going at a high rate of speed and slammed into a vehicle in the left-hand turn only lane in the 1300 block of E. Stan Schluester. After hitting a third vehicle, the driver of the Charger lost control and hit a fourth vehicle head-on.

Police say the last crash caused the Charger to burst into flames. Several people were taken to hospitals with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers closed the roadway for several hours to investigate the series of crashes. They are not saying at this time what caused the driver of the Charger to slam into four other vehicles.