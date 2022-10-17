KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Salvation Army of Bell County is searching for volunteers for its next food distribution event.

The Salvation Army received approval from the City of Killeen to set up a drive-through food distribution in the parking lot at the Greater Killeen Community Clinic, located at 718 N. 2nd Street. The event will be held this Tuesday from 9 a.m. until noon, or until all the food has been distributed.

“People won’t need to get out of their cars,” said Aux. Capt. Dawn Beckham. “We’ll bring the food to them.”

TaNeika Driver-Moultrie, Executive Director of Greater Killeen Community Clinic said, ““The Greater Killeen Community Clinic is excited about this partnership with the Salvation Army to be able to provide food boxes to our patients and their families. There is a food desert in downtown Killeen, with no local grocery stores nearby. The majority of our patients have to find transportation to get across town to buy groceries. This community outreach project that is going to take place once a month is going to be a BIG help for our patients and their families, as well as make a huge impact in our community!”