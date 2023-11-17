KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Friends of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery needs your help to take part in the annual Wreaths for Vets Preparation Day.

Organizers are encouraging the Central Texas community members to prepare thousands of holiday wreaths to be laid at the Cemetery. This event will take place at the Killeen Special Events Center, beginning at 10 a.m. this Saturday.

The Wreath Laying Ceremony date is Saturday, November 25, and the Wreath Retrieval date is Saturday, January 13. All events begin at 10 a.m.

The Friends of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery also appreciates monetary donations to purchase wreaths year round, and welcomes all volunteers to prepare, lay and pick

up wreaths. If you would like to make a tax-deductible donation, you can do so at www.wreathsforvets.org.

The laying of the holiday wreaths started in 2007, when the Wreaths Across America

organization sent six wreaths to the Cemetery and to every other Veteran Cemetery in the United States to be laid in honor of each military service branch and POW/MIA.