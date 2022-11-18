KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Friends of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will lay more than 9,000 holiday wreaths at the veterans cemetery this year.

However, this annual project also depends on the number of volunteers. Wreath Preparation is taking place at 10 a.m. Saturday at Killeen Special Events Center – located at 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive. Volunteers will fluff silk wreaths and attach new bows before loading them on trucks for delivery to the cemetery.

The Wreath Laying will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 26 at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, located at 11463 State Highway 195. A short program will be followed by family members laying wreaths at the graves of their loved ones. Volunteers will then lay wreaths at remaining graves.

Wreath Retrieval is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, January 14, at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. Volunteers will pick up the wreaths to be loaded on trucks for storage.

For more information on supporting the Wreath Project, you can visit WreathsforVets.org.